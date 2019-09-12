Police appeal after car stolen from North Thoresby property

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for sightings of a car which was stolen from North Thoresby on Wednesday evening (September 11).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A window to a property in Mulberry Close was smashed and the keys to the car were taken.

“This was on September 11, at around 10.30pm.

“Offender/s have then taken a Seat Ibiza in blue, registration FY65 EEW, from the driveway.

“The car has distinctive features, those being silver alloy wheels and a 10x8 sized sticker of kittens next to the Seat logo on the boot.”

• If anyone has information regarding this crime, call 101, quoting incident number 448 of September 11.