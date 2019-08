Lincolnshire Police are investigating an incident of vandalism to a memorial bench in Manby.

Jordan Eyre’s memorial bench has been vandalised with spray paint.

Jordan was a pupil at Cordeaux Academy, in Louth, and died following an accident in 2015.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Incident 394 of August 14 relates to graffiti on a memorial bench on Carlton Road.

“We are investigating.”

• More on this story when we have it