Police search for missing man in North Cotes

Police are ‘concerned’ for a man in his 60s who went missing this morning (Wednesday), and a search is underway in and around the North Cotes area.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are searching for a man in his 60s who went missing this morning, and whom we are concerned for.

“Air assistance, including drones, are in support.”

A local PCSO added: “Between 6.30am and 7.30am, the male parked his Green Ford Fiesta Zetec on Thoresby Road in North Coates and then left in an unknown direction.

“He is still thought to be in the North Cotes area on foot. The male is white, average build, short grey hair, and is around 6ft in height.

“If you could check gardens and outbuildings in the area that would be appreciated. Please report any sightings via 101 quoting incident number 48 of June 5.”

No name or photograph is available at this stage. More on this story as we have it.