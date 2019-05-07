Police seek owners of jewellery found in Louth

Police officers are appealing for help to locate the owners of two pieces of jewellery they have located in the Louth area.

They are appealing for the owners of the jewellery to come forward. Proof of ownership will need to be provided.

Does this jewellery belong to you?

If any of these items belong to you, or you know who they belong to, contact the police in one of the following ways:

• Via 101 quoting incident 110 of May 2

• Via the email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 110 of May 2 in the subject line

• Via the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111