Pop-up artisan gift shop to support Hubbard’s Hills

A luxury artisan gift shop will be popping up in Louth next week.

For one day only, on Tuesday November 19, the pop-up shop will be at the Mansion House in Louth’s Upgate.

The event will run from 3pm to 7.30pm, when wonderful gifts at modest prices will be on sale.

The pop-up shop will be raising money for Hubbard’s Hills.

The Mansion House restaurant venue has been offered by owner Andrew Leonard, who is chairman of the Hubbard’s Hills Trust, which relies on donations to carry out the work needed to sustain this site.