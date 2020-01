Two proud parents from Grimoldby were delighted to welcome their new bundle of joy to the world - on Christmas morning!

Libby Joy Louise Harrison was born at 7.58am on Christmas Day, at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, weighing 8lb 7oz.

Little Libby is pictured with her parents Fay and Stef Harrison, and her brother Arlo.

Congratulations to the Harrison family on their new arrival!