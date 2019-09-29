Psychic vibration on the medium wave at Louth hotel

An emotional rollercoaster ride of an evening is promised as one of the UK’s top clairvoyant mediums heads to the Louth area.

Steve Holbrook will be demonstrating his unique ability to act as a ‘telephone exchange’ between this world and the spirit world at the Brackenborough Hotel, just outside Louth, on Thursday, October 10.

His ability to give messages of reassurance to people who have lost their loved ones has been overwhelmingly witnessed by thousands over the years, and Steve said: “It helps them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension.”

One of Steve’s best friends is the BAFTA Award-winner Jane MacDonald, singer and once co-presenter on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’, Channel 5’s ‘Cruising with Jane MacDonald’, and ‘Jane and Friends’.

Steve met Jane in a Spiritualist Church many years ago and predicted she would be on BBC TV as part of a cruise entertainment documentary.

Jane dedicated her autobiography to Steve, calling him her inspiration and guru, and can’t thank him enough for being there when she needs guidance.

Over the years, Steve has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities and most recently the current total for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country – stands at almost £30,000.

Tickets for the Brackenborough Hotel event cost £16 and are available from 01507 609169 or pay on the door.

Doors 7pm for 7.30pm start.