Pupils help to keep Utterby ‘clutter-free’!

Children from Utterby Primary Academy have been getting into the community spirit recently, by taking part in a big village tidy-up scheme.

Chairman of Utterby Parish Council, Alan Woodward, got in touch with the school to see if the pupils would like to help, so the children got their gardening gloves on and spent the morning of Monday July 8 focusing on the church yard of St Andrew’s Church.

Utterby Primary Academy children helped to tidy up their village.

This was particularly apt as St Andrew’s plays host to a number of school events throughout the year and is a real focus point for both the school and the village.

Head teacher Tom Hawkins said: “It’s a fantastic initiative and helps the children to understand the importance of both being part of the community and taking take and pride in our local environment.

“The children really enjoyed taking part and helping maintain a part of the village that is especially important to us as a school.”