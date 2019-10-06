Quality coffee at Binbrook

Binbrook’s community coffee morning has received the TED quality mark, which recognises support for older people.

The idea for the monthly event came from WI member Hilary Harris and it was taken up by Binbrook & District WI two years ago.

TED friendship officer Roisin Mulee presented Hilary with the quality mark certificate and said: “ The coffee morning completely encapsulates what TED is about - helping reduce loneliness and social isolation amongst those over 50. We also wanted to recognise the group’s hard work and commitment to the community.”