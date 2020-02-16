Racing abandoned at Market Rasen

The much anticipated Love Market Rasen Raceday and Awards event has fallen victim to Storm Dennis.

Following an inspection this morning (Sunday), racing has been abandoned at Market Rasen today (February 16)

With 25mm of rain having fallen overnight, there is significant standing water on the track making it unraceable.

The Love Market Rasen Community & Business Awards will be held on Sunday, March 15.

As per the racecourse’s terms & conditions, a full refund will be provided for those with tickets for today’s meeting.