Rasen racecourse on track for family fun day

Market Rasen Racecourse’s Family Extravaganza racing fixture takes place this weekend.

The Uncle Henry’s Family Extravaganza on Sunday, July 7, includes a visit by Paw Patrol characters Chase and Marshall, a kids’ carnival, children’s races on the track, face painting, treasure hunt, Rand Farm Park roadshow and a playground.

The racecourse’s July Family Extravaganza has gone from strength to strength over the years, with families descending on the track for a fun day out combined with exciting jump racing.

Market Rasen Racecourse general manager Nadia Powell said: “The annual Uncle Henry’s Family Extravaganza is always one of the most popular family events at the racecourse – and this year promises to be no exception, with the special attraction of appearances at intervals from Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol.

“We are also delighted to welcome the well-known Lincolnshire rural business, Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop, Butchery and Café, as the new sponsor of the day.”

As always at non-music events at the racecourse, all accompanied children aged 17 and under are admitted free of charge.

All three enclosures at the racecourse – County, Tattersalls and Lawn – will be open, offering visitors a choice of where to watch the races and enjoy refreshments.

Adult tickets for the Lawn Enclosure start from £9 in advance.

There is also a ‘Best of British’ restaurant experience for £40 per person, under 12s £15.

This offer includes admission to the racecourse, a reserved table for the day, a racecard, a betting facility and a two-course set meal.