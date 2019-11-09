Remembrance services in Louth, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea

Remembrance parades and services will be taking place across our area this Sunday (November 10) - and here are all the details you need to know.

For the Remembrance Sunday parade in Louth, all contingents are asked to assemble in the car park next to the Royal British Legion in Northgate at 10am, ready for the march at 10.25am towards the War Memorial in Ramsgate (via Eastgate).

The names of the wreath bearers will be called out by the Parade Marshall, and the two minutes silence will be observed at 11am.

At the conclusion of the service and the eulogy, the parade will march to St James’ Church (via Eastgate, Mercer Row and Upgate) for the Divine Worship at 11.20am.

Orders for wreaths should be made by contacting Mr Warne on 01507 654420.

In Mablethorpe, contingents will assemble at the Community Hall in Stanley Avenue at 9.45 am, with the procession led by Clergy at 10am.

The United Remembrance Sunday Service takes place at the hall from 10am to 10.30am, with Standard Bearers entering during the singing of the first hymn.

Between 10.50am-11.30am, prayers and the laying of wreaths will take place at the Mablethorpe War Memorial.

In Sutton on Sea, a service takes place at the Methodist Church from 9.30am-10.30am, followed by the parade to the Sutton War Memorial from 10.30am. The prayers, wreaths and hymns will take place between 10.50am and 11.30am.

In Alford, the Remembrance Sunday parade will leave from the Safelincs car park in West Street at 9.40 am.

Alford Silver Band will be performing at the service in St Wilfrid’s at 10am, and Andrew Taylor will perform The Last Post at the war memorial outside the church at 11am.