Retiring mayor cuts the ribbon at Alford’s new ‘up-cycling’ shop

The retiring mayor and mayoress of Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea , Steve and Pauline Palmer, performed their final duty in their positions on May 20 with the grand opening of the ‘Chester and George’ shop in Alford.

Chester and George, in High Street, is a specialist ‘up-cycling’ supply and furniture repair shop, which has a wide variety of items you may need to turn a tired item of furniture into a bespoke piece.

It also has an inspiration showroom and small art gallery featuring original artwork by local artist SAI.

Proprietor Lynne Pryke, said: “Over 16 million tons of bulky items and furniture end up in landfill in the UK every year, and there are several really good secondhand furniture shops like Eve’s Emporium, plus great furniture auctions in Spilsby and Alford.

“You can pick up bargains, but there was nowhere to get all the things you need to up-cycle in one place. We wanted to change that.

“Alford was the perfect place for us. Alford is simply wonderful, with a variety of really artisan shops.

“You can have clothes altered at Needles and Pins, experience a wealth of crafts at the craft market and buy traditional Lincolnshire produce at the local butchers.

“It has that natural and traditional feel about it and we wanted to be part of that.”

It wasn’t the first time that outgoing Mayor Steve Palmer had met the proprietor.

Their paths crossed when Lynne collapsed at the Remembrance Service in Sutton on Sea in 2017, when Mr Palmer administered CPR in his capacity as a first responder with LIVES - which made the opening of Chester and George a very special occasion for both of them.

With Lynne being disabled and a wheelchair user herself, the shop also is disabled friendly, which makes it inclusive to all.

Also in attendance for the grand opening of Chester and George were members of the LIVES team, town councillor Stephanie Carruthers, and Ben Keaton from Bracket Media.

Visit www.facebook.com/chesterandgeorgediyupcycling for more details.