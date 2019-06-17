Roadworks in Louth and Welton le Wold

Roadworks will take place on the B1520 London Road in Louth, and the A157 at Welton le Wold, during the start of this week (June 17).

The two roads below are being surface dressed, starting today (Monday), making them safer and extending their lives:

Each location will take around one to two days to complete, although the exact timings will depend upon weather conditions.

Following the works, a 20mph speed limit will be in place for seven days.

A Highways department spokesman said: “To ensure the safety of the workforce, the works are being carried out under a convoy system.

“This means delays are likely and people are advised to use alternative routes where possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

• For the latest news on roadworks around the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.