Rogan claims major photography award

A former Louth woman is celebrating this month after her Lincolnshire-based photography studio won an award at the national Photographer of the Year awards – out of more than 150 studios across the country.

Rogan Berkeley, 34, who grew up in Little Cawthorpe and went to Monks’ Dyke school in Louth, founded Studio 8 Experience – which specialises in romantic boudoir photography and woman’s makeover portraiture – in Lincoln six years ago, following a stint in London.

Rogan giving her speech

Rogan told the Leader: “We have a fantastic in house make-up artist, handmade props and sets, over 90 designer dresses and evening gowns, and we dedicate ourselves to showing the world how fabulous our ladies are with every picture that we take.

“I have come into the finals for the competition every year I have entered, but this year I won and also came runner up!

“I also gave a talk to all the other photographers on my work on the day.”

Visit www.studio8experience.co.uk or search for ‘Studio 8 Experience’ on Facebook for more information about the studio.