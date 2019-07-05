Saleby fundraiser aims for £10,000

A fundraiser in aid of the Lincolnshire branch of Marie Curie will take place near Alford this weekend.

The event will be held at Galley Hill Farm, in Saleby, on Sunday, July 7, from 10am to 4pm.

The organisers, Sandra and Ian Scaman, have been running this event for six years, with £7,300 raised for the Lincolnshire branch of Marie Curie in the last three years.

They are hoping to reach the grand milestone of £10,000 raised for charity after this weekend’s special event.

There will be cream teas, a hog roast, craft stalls, entertainment and a chance to pick your own fruit.

Visitors can also witness a charity beard shave, which is expected to take place between 2.30pm and 3pm.

Ian Scaman has had a beard since 1986 and has trimmed it regularly to keep it tidy.

But this weekend, after staying away from the beard scissors for three months, Ian will shave off it off - all in the name of charity.

Galley Hill Farm is located off Rye Lane.

There is no entry fee and ample free parking for visitors.