Sally takes on ‘ultra marathon’ to support best friend’s cancer battle

A Louth woman will be taking on a gruelling ‘ultra marathon’ this weekend in support of her best friend’s battle against cervical cancer.

Sally Glover, 33, will be running the Cotswold Way Challenge on Saturday and Sunday (June 29-30) which involves a 100 kilometre route from Bath to Cheltenham.

Sally Glover

Sally is hoping to raise as much sponsorship money as possible in support of The Eve Appeal, a gynaecological cancer research charity which specialises in raising awareness and funding research.

This fundraising is in tribute to Sally’s best friend, Gemma White, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer following a routine smear test last August.

Sally said: “The world of my beautiful best friend was turned upside down when following a routine smear test, she was told that she had cervical cancer. She’s 36.

“Not one for a fuss, she kept her head down and fought with the utmost dignity and class, and in early December underwent a radical hysterectomy, in order to give her the best chance of survival, and quality of life for years to come.”

Thankfully, Sally added that Gemma has since been given a ‘clean bill of health’.

Sally continued: “On June 29, I will be running (and let’s be honest, there will be a bit of walking) 62 rather hilly miles through the Cotswolds, in order to raise as much money as possible for The Eve Appeal - all in honour of Gemma.

“Please go get your smears, ladies. Two minutes of mild awkwardness could literally save your life, just like it saved Gemma’s.”

At the time of going to press, Sally has raised over £650 in online donations.

You can find out more and make a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sallyeglover.

Visit www.cotswoldwaychallenge.com to find out more about the challenge.