Sarah’s leap for the ‘Ambucopter’

A South Reston woman has battled her fears and made a great leap of faith to raise much-needed cash for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Sarah Crowe, 45, is an assistant practice manager at the Fenwold Veterinary Practice in Mablethorpe, where she has worked for 25 years – and her clients were very generous in supporting her fundraising efforts for the 15,000 foot skydive in San Franciso on October 6.

Sarah confessed: “My husband booked the skydive as a surprise, but I really didn’t want to do it.

“So, I said to myself if I was going to do it, I’ll do it for my dad’s favourite charity, the air ambulance.

“I felt extremely nervous and very sick before the jump, but 15,000 feet later it was the best thing I’ve ever done and I would certainly do it again!”

Sarah continued: “Thank you to all my friends and family, plus our amazing clients at Fenwold Veterinary Practice for helping me raise a substantial amount of money for one of the most amazing charities in our local area. In total, I raised £1,200.50.”

