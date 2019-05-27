Schools top Ofsted table on performance

Pupils and staff at Greenwood Academies Trust schools are celebrating after the Trust was ranked top in a table based on Ofsted performance.

Meeting the three-year requirement of being sponsored by the Trust, 18 academies have ranked top in a table of multi-academy trust primary academies – more than all Trusts which have 100% of their primary schools rated at least Good. The table was compiled by FFT Education Datalab.

Schools in the coast area include:

l Beacon Primary Academy in Skegness

l Ingoldmells Academy in Skegness

l Mablethorpe Primary Academy in Mablethorpe

l Skegness Infant Academy in Skegness

l Skegness Junior Academy in Skegness

The results reflect Greenwood Academies Trust’s continued success and commitment to providing the very best education opportunities for pupils across the East Midlands.

Emma Hadley, Education Director of Greenwood Academies Trust said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the hard work and excellence of our staff and pupils has been recognised in this way. To have all our primary academies judged as Good or Outstanding is a great achievement and I couldn’t be prouder of progress we have made as a team to best support our pupils and help them reach their full potential.”

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive Officer of Greenwood Academies Trust said: “We work incredibly hard to provide the best opportunities and we will continue to work tirelessly to improve the life changes of pupils.”