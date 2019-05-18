Sign up for ‘Louth Run For Life’ today

This year’s Louth Run for Life event, which raises money for Cancer Research UK, is now less than seven weeks away - and entries are beginning to come through thick and fast.

This year the event takes place on Sunday, June 30. The day starts with the spectators and entrants gathering from 9am onwards.

The junior run (under 12s) begins at 10am, followed by the women’s 5km run at 10.30am and the men’s 5km run at 11.45am.

Everybody who finishes will receive a goodie bag and a medal.

Organiser Simon West said: “We have a few more sign up dates confirmed so people can take advantage of the special early bird price deal which finishes on May 31. Adult prices will go up from £10 to £15 after this date.

“Our next sign up date is on Louth Market on Saturday May 18, from 8.30am to 2pm.

“We also have a sign up night on Monday May 20 at the Meridian Leisure Centre from around 4pm to 8pm.”

• You can also enter or find out more at www.cancerresearchuk.org/LouthRFL.