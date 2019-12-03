Simon’s pink beard shave raises thousands for charity

Louth man Simon Greenfield has raised an amazing £3,000 for charity in memory of his mother and grandmother, who both died just a few months apart earlier this year following cancer battles.

Simon’s mum Susan Greenfield, and her mum, Joyce Hardy, were both diagnosed with cancer in October 2018.

Simon Greenfield has his beard shaved off in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Joyce, from Horncastle, sadly died a few months later, in February this year - on Susan’s 62nd birthday.

Susan managed to continue her own cancer battle for a while longer, but sadly and unexpectedly succumbed to the disease at the end of September.

Shortly before Susan passed away, she asked her son Simon, 43, to dye his beard pink - a colour closely associated with support for women’s cancer battles, and Cancer Research UK.

Simon, who had been growing his beard since January this year with a view to raising funds for charity, subsequently raised the money for Cancer Research UK by having his beard shaved off in front of a crowd at his workplace, Louth Tractors, on Saturday November 16.

Simon’s wife, Sharon, said: “Simon raised around £1,450 online, and a further £200 in sponsor forms at work - plus the cash raised at Louth Tractors’ log splitting event. The current total is £3,000, which is even more than he had hoped to raise.”

Simon and Sharon would like to thank the Gaff’ettes hair salon for dying Simon’s beard for free and donating the fee, and Simon’s cousin Joanne Day who shaved his beard.

Thanks also go to Simon’s colleagues at Louth Tractors, who wore pink wigs and pink shirts in the week ahead of the shave; to representatives from Louth Run For Life who attended the beard shave; and to everyone who donated.

