Singers’ support for Salvation Army work

The Meridian Singers delivered their Christmas Cracker Performance to an enthusiastic and appreciative audience.

They were once again joined by guests ‘Josh and Jo’, a very talented local duo, on the piano and electric cello.

Through the monies raised at this event, a cheque for £400 was presented to Major Rudi Bruinewoud, who accepted it on behalf of the Salvation Army, in support of the work they do within the Louth community.

A spokesman for the Meridian Singers said: “The Salvation Army always spreads the joy of Christmas up and down the country during this festive season and continues with this local support throughout the year.

“The Meridian Singers are always pleased to be able to support local charities such as this through our main concerts.”

Over the past few years, they have supported a number of good causes.

These include: Louth Churches for Refugees, Christian Aid, Help the Homeless, and the Prince’s Trust.

Pictured above making the presentation to Major Bruinewoud are members of the Meridian Singers, Carole Romaine, Susan Bortolot (musical director) and Pat Neal.