The annual Sixhills to Hainton Sleigh Race takes place later this month.

Teams of five are invited to take part - four pushers and one rider at all times.

The sleighs must have more than two wheels.

The event date is Sunday, December 22, and teams must assemble at the Heneage Arms in Hainton by 10.30am.

The first sleigh will head off from the starting point in Sixhills at 11am.

As always, there will be prizes for the ‘Best Dressed’ sleigh, as well as for the fastest team over the course.

The Heneage Arms will be open on the day, with a full bar and seasonal refreshments on offer.

To enter the sleigh race, pick up a form at The Heneage Arms or call 07909 726585.

The event will support the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.