Ska legend to headline Louth music festival

A Ska legend will headline this year’s Outfields Music Festival, with a big line up of music acts also performing.

Following last year’s sell out inaugural event, music lovers are being encouraged to book early for this year’s event, with tickets on sale from 9am this Friday, February 28.

The headline act is From The Specials – The Neville Staple Band.

The legendary singer from the most iconic band of the Ska era will front his 8-piece band to perform material from his career including, of course, hits from his time in The Specials and Fun Boy Three.

The festival - part of Zero Degrees, the Louth Arts Festival - will again feature two stages to provide non-stop music from 1pm.

There will also be a full array of drink and food outlets.

Outfields Festival Committee member, Bill Cartledge said: “We were overwhelmed by the success of last year’s festival and are delighted to present an even more exciting and ambitious line up.

“Given that we sold out last year we would encourage people to book early this year to avoid missing out on what promises to be an outstanding day of live music’

The main stage will feature an eclectic line-up of music, opening with local Country legends The

Bluestone Band, with their inimitable take on country classics.

Latin band Ma Y Mas is led by Rikki Thomas-Martínez, featuring his own form of Rumba Flamenca, which includes influences from Salsa, Reggae and Cumbia.

This driving dance rhythm underpins his music and never fails to get the crowds on their feet and dancing.

Next up will be local rockers Kings and Bears, a self-proclaimed ‘sunk reck’ trio influenced by the sounds of soul, funk, reggae and rock and ‘driven by the transformative power of music’.

The penultimate main stage act in the line up is the raucous six-piece Buffo’s Wake; who, armed with accordions, violins and bucket full of gusto, waltz, tango, mosh and kolo their way through a vast array of influences from Eastern European, Balkan and Russian folk, to punk rock and cabaret.

The acoustic stage will feature The Rye Sisters, Abbie Johnson, Itchy Fingers, Deuce Da Luda and Kieran Subberwal.

Mothership will be providing DJ duties for the day.

Outfields takes place at Louth Cricket Ground on Saturday, June 20 from 1pm

There is a limited number of special Early Bird tickets at Adult £22, Child (Under 12) £7.50, family £50 (2 plus 2).

VIP tickets cost £40 (exclusive drinks area + meet and greet)

Available from ticketlab.co.uk (plus booking fee), Off The Beaten Track in Louth’s Aswell Street, and Louth Cricket Club in London Road.