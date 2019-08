A colourful cottage garden in a woodland setting opens today (Sunday, August 18) in aid of the National Garden Scheme.

Inner Lodge at Somerby, near Gainsborough, will be open from 11am to 4pm.

There are mixed borders, shrubs, a fernery, several quirky features and a small secret garden.

Admission is £3; children free.

Home-made teas, cold drinks and plants on sale.