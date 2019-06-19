Somercotes students’ suffragette scarecrow!

Twelve schools across the county were tasked with making a scarecrow to represent each decade of the last 120 years to go on display at the Lincolnshire Show.
Somercotes Academy students are seen with their scarecrow, a suffragette which represents the decade 1910-20.
Students from the lunchtime ‘Humanities Club’ have been studying the Suffragette movement.
The scarecrow is on display at Louth Tractor stand throughout the Lincolnshire Show (June 19-20).
Pictured: James Waumsley, Luke Motson, Levi Waumsley, Sebastian Furneaux and Phoebe Dave with their scarecrow.