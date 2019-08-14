Special surprise for North Thoresby 1940s event

The twelfth North Thoresby 1940s event will take place later this month - and it is likely to be a special occasion.

The two-day event will be held on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26, from 10am to 4pm on both days.

And crowds this year could be treated to a special surprise - weather permitting!

The BBMF Lancaster is due to fly over on August 25 at 3.25pm and the Spitfire is due to make an appearance on August 26, at 2.15pm.

Parking is off the A16 at the Halfway House turn in to the village.

The village centre will be closed to traffic from 8am to at least 5pm (possibly to 6pm) each day.

The event is free to enter but organisers ask visitors and those who use the car parks to make donations to help meet the substantial costs of putting on the event – which this year will be over £4000.

Ahead of the event, there will be a 1940s dance on the evening of Saturday, August 24, and The Great British Quiz will be held on Saturday, August 17 in the village hall at 7.30pm.

Then on Friday, August 23, the village cinema located in the village hall will be showing classic film ‘Mrs Miniver’.

Other highlights over the two-day event will include 1940s re-enactor groups, historical displays, vintage vehicles, a photobooth, birds of prey, plus music and dancing, stalls and refreshments.

There will also be a minibus running to the nearby Lincolnshire Wolds Railway

It is also going to be the last year that the North Thoresby Events Committee run the event.

A spokesman from the committee said: “As a community, we have gained a great deal from the event and over the last three years the committee have started new ‘spin-off events and activities – such as the Arts Festival this June - and establishing a Community Fund, to ensure that the community receives long-term benefits.

“Over the period since the 2017 the events committee has developed a broad strategy to ensure that the 1940s event raises funds to enhance village amenities and activities.

“Over the last two 1940s events, we have established a very healthy community fund and our priority has been to build links between the fundraising the committee achieves and the promotion of projects, facilities and events in the village. In the last two years, approximately £3,500 has been distributed to support village organisations and/or to improve facilities.

“Over the winter, we also obtained a substantial grant which among other things, saw the purchase of a cinema system for the village hall costing nearly £3000.

“The events committee itself – sometimes in co-operation with others - has introduced a variety of activities and events for the village.

“However, the committee has decided not to run the 1940s event after this year, for a number of inter-connected reasons.

“Since 2017, the committee has operated under the health and safety umbrella of the Events Management Plan structure (EMP).

“This structure aims to safeguard all those who visit or are involved, one way or another, in the event – as volunteers, entertainers, stallholders etc – and to inform and protect those who organise the event.

“However, in the long term the extensive implications were always likely to make it very difficult to sustain an event of the scale that has grown from a small village concern over 12 years to a public event which attracts a large number of visitors.

“In a sense, we have become victims of our own success.

“Essentially, our decision is based on the view that our efforts are best based on village-focused events which are much more easily managed, which do not involve extensive expense to set up nor impose heavy legal responsibilities on committee members, and which avoid the serious consequences the unpredictability of the weather may bring.

Organisers would to think main event sponsors Prestige Auctions, of Grimsby, plus all the stallholders who have supported the event, and all the entertainers.

Ian Wright, Chairman of the North Thoresby Events Committee added: “I want to emphasise the terrific work done by committee members and village volunteers.

“From a personal perspective, 2019 is the third event for which I will have been ‘lead organiser’.

“In September 2016 – new to the village that June – I took over the chairmanship of the 1940s Event in a context where it was going to fold otherwise.

“I committed to the role for three events to give a level of stability.

“I can’t pretend that it hasn’t been extremely challenging but I don’t begrudge a moment because it’s been a pretty amazing team achievement which has brought considerable benefits to the village and will continue to do so long into the future.

“I would also like to pay tribute to those who started the event in 2007 and to the many villagers who have been involved during the last 12 years.