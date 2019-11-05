St Andrew’s Hospice needs your support to win national award!

Lincolnshire-wide charity, St Andrew’s Hospice, is in the running for a national award in recognition of an inspiring film designed to raise awareness of the hospice and celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Supporters of the St Andrew’s Hospice charity, have been urged to support the organisation and vote for the film at the Charity Film Awards website https://www.charityfilmawards.com/videos/thank-you-from-st-andrews-hospice-ruby-edition-our-40th-anniversary.

The footage reflects the children’s service, which coincidentally ‘came of age’ (18 years) in 2019.

The video was designed to be told in the words of patients and service users, with a heartfelt thank you to the many supporters and donors that make the work of the hospice possible.

The words are from the heart – not scripted, not edited and not acted.

Since its launch in 2017 over 1,000 charity films have entered and over quarter of a million members of the public have voted. The awards have driven significantly increased video views, social media engagement and donations for the participating charities.

Last year’s winners include Child Bereavement UK, NSPCC, RSPCA, Cats Protection and Breast Cancer Care and St Andrew’s Hospice will be up against several national charities this year.

Lesley Charlesworth-Browne, Deputy CEO at St Andrew’s Hospice said: “We first made this film to highlight the huge range of services that St Andrew’s Hospice provides. It puts the stories of the individuals we care for under the spotlight, and the effect is striking.

“It’s a really poignant film and we’re very proud of it.

“We’re delighted to be accepted for the public voting stage of the competition.

“We know that we’re going up against some tough, national competition, so as a small, local charity, we really need everyone locally to get behind us and vote for our video to help us get through to the next phase of judging.”

Simon Burton, founder of the Charity Film Awards, added: “All the charities that have entered deserve to be congratulated, but they need more than thanks, they need votes!

“It’s simple for the public to vote for their favourite charity film at www.charityfilmawards.com and many voters also go onto donate.

Nearly 10% of those who voted last year also made a donation.”

The awards are free to enter for charities. The current public vote phase will determine the final shortlist, which will then be judged by a panel of experts. The winners will be announced at a gala event at a prestigious venue in London in Spring 2020.