Stagecoach will ‘explore solutions’ to bus timetable issues for Louth pupils

Stagecoach and the county council are ‘exploring possible solutions’ after bus timetable changes have led to problems for some Louth school pupils.

A woman from the Grimsby area contacted the Leader to explain that, due to the recent changes to the Number 51 timetable, there were no buses to take her daughter home from Louth Academy between 3.55pm and 5.15pm - meaning that she often has to wait over an hour for a bus back home after finishing a school day.

Ironically, the bus route does include a stop in Louth at 4.15pm which then heads towards Grimsby - but this only applies on Saturdays and during school holidays.

A Louth Academy spokesman confirmed that a ‘small number of students who live in outlying areas’ were being affected by the changes to the timetable.

The spokesman added: “We are working with parents and LCC School Transport to try and find a resolution.”

Stagecoach spokesman Dave Skepper told the Leader: “We made changes to our InterConnect bus services between Grimsby, Louth and Mablethorpe from the end of April 2019, which were designed to improve connections to the East Coast for local people, visitors and holidaymakers.

“Generally speaking, the revised routes and timetables have been well received by bus users and, importantly, we are starting to attract some new customers.

“Prior to the change date we worked closely with transport officers at Lincolnshire County Council to make sure that the core school movements to and from Louth were covered in the new timetables; this is challenging, particularly in the afternoons, because the schools have different finishing times, which makes it difficult to coordinate homeward bus departures.

“On school days, buses depart from Louth to Grimsby at 3.55pm and 5.15pm.

“We are aware that a small number of students travelling outside of these core school times have experienced some difficulties with the revised timetables and we are exploring possible solutions with county council transport officers.”