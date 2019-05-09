Stargazing at Scamblesby

Well known local astronomer Paul Money will be the guest speaker at the East Lincolnshire Astronomy Club’s meeting on May 18.

The entertaining Mr Money, pictured above right with club chairman Paul Cotton, is a popular speaker at astronomy societies all over the country.

His talk, ‘Through the Stargate’, discusses his experiences using the largest telescope in the Skywatcher range, with examples of deep space pictures he has taken using it.

During the lighter nights, the East Lincolnshire Astronomy Club has a programme of guest speakers and Paul is the first for the 2019 season.

Club meetings are open to the public, with anyone with an interest in the night sky, from the novice to experienced astronomer, welcome.

The talk will take place in Scamblesby Village hall; doors open at 7pm, with entry £3, including tea and coffee.

Further details on the club’s Facebook page or website: www.lincsastro.org