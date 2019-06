Treat the best dad in the world to a ride on a real steam train at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway on Fathers Day (June 16).

Trains will be running hourly at Ludborough station from 10.45am to 3.45pm.

Day rover tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for seniors, and £4 for children.

A family ticket (two adults and up to four children) costs £20.

For more information visit the LWR website at www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk or call 01507 363881.