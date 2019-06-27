Strictly star is heading to Scunthorpe stage next year

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing are in for a treat as one of its stars brings his solo show to Scunthorpe next spring.

Giovanni Pernice has announced his fourth solo tour - Giovanni Pernice - This Is Me - and it is set to be a spectacular affair.

The new show comes after the sell-out successes of his previous three tours, which received five-star reviews.

Pernice has become a firm fan favourite, having been a professional dancer on the hit BBC TV show since 2015.

He has reached the final three out of four years - with Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee and Faye Tozer respectively.

The showman is set to light up the stage once again, along with his cast of professional dancers, for his fourth year of touring.

With the Italian’s natural charm, combined with beautiful choreography perfectly complemented by a fabulous soundtrack, This is Me pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni’s career, from a competition dancer to one of the biggest names on the hit BBC show.

The new tour for 2020, This is Me, will take in venues around the UK and Ireland on a 40-date run, ending with a special gala performance at the prestigious Her Majesty’s Theatre - home to Phantom of the Opera, in London’s West End.

The tour runs from the February 27 through to April 12, 2020, opening at The Albany Theatre, Coventry.

Giovanni will be bringing This is Me to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Monday, April 6, 2020, and tickets are on sale now.

To book, visit www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or call 0844 8542776.

A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets are also available.

This ticket includes meeting Giovanni for photo and autograph opportunities, together with a signed print.

The meet and greet is 90 minutes before the show begins and VIP ticket holders must arrive at least 10 minutes before the meet and greet is due to start.