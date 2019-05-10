Success at first ever ‘Bain Bake Off’ at Donington on Bain Primary School

It was a first at Donington on Bain Primary School recently as pupils took part in a ‘Bain Bake Off’ – and the entries certainly would have made Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith proud.

The event was organised by the Friends of Donington on Bain Primary School – a parent fundraising charity.

A spokesman from Donington on Bain Primary School explained: “It was the first bake off with entry fees and cakes being donated to support fundraising currently taking place to make alterations to the school kitchen to enable the children to participate in more cooking at school.

“We had about 40 entries and those who didn’t bake made a donation to come and chat, drink a cup of tea, eat the entries and hear the prize winners announced.

“It was a great success, we raised about £250 and people have said what a fun way it was to raise money for a worthy cause – all the cake there was eaten.

“We hope to run it again next year and hope that given the enthusiasm surrounding this years event that it will be bigger and better!”

Here is a list of the winners and runners up in the Bain Bake Off event:

• Bain Bake Off overall star baker - Nancy Baker (age 9) and runner up - Connie Smith (age 7).

• Infants category for decorated gingerbread people - Connie Smith (age 7).

• Juniors category for decorated cupcakes - Nancy Baker (age 9).

• Under 16 category for my favourite bake - Daisy Dave, age 13).

• Adults category for my favourite chocolate cake - Rachael Needham.

•Senior category for my favourite cake - Granny Kerridge.