Success for ‘Peaky Climbers’!

A 10-strong team of friends from the Louth area have been celebrating, after conquering the National Three Peaks challenge within 24 hours.

The ‘Peaky Climbers’ team consisted of Sophie Vines (organiser), Sam Nicholson (driver), Emma Dawson, Graham Dawson, Chloe Thomas, Gail Babiczuk, Charlotte Garside, Tina Hudson, Ian Norton and Terry Ross.

The team at the summit of Ben Nevis.

The team completed the National Three Peaks (Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon) last weekend, in aid of the children’s palliative care centre Andy’s, which is part of St Andrew’s Hospice, Grimsby.

Sophie Vines told the Leader: “We are a team of 10 friends (four members of Blow Abbott Accountants in Cleethorpes) and personal friends from Louth.

“I thought of the idea back in February and then ended up being the key organiser behind the challenge.

“I wanted to challenge myself and also do something for other people more in need than myself.

Sunset at the summit of Scafell Pike in the Lake District.

“We all know people who have been cared for at the hospice who do an amazing job, and this is why we selected this cause.

“We covered 1,119 miles in a mini-bus over 27 hours, with a dedicated driver who is my partner, Sam.

“Only nine of the group managed to complete all three mountains as one member of the team sadly came down with a sickness virus after the first mountain.

“She bravely attempted the second mountain after a further bout of sickness, but we made the decision that it would be best for her to go back down and get better.

Sophie praised the team’s ‘great teamwork’ and support for each other, and added: “We are overwhelmed with the support we have received and thank everyone who has generously sponsored us.”

The Peaky Climber have raised almost £3,000 for Andy’s so far, with further donations still coming in. Visit https://bit.ly/2kCXPa6 to find out more and donate.