Super Callie’s selfless act in memory of Keira

A local youngster will have her long hair cut in memory of Alford girl Keira Wrenn, who sadly passed away in August 2017 at the age of eight, following a three year battle with a rare form of brain cancer.

Callie Bainbridge (8), who was Keira’s classmate at primary school, will have 8”-10” of her hair cut off at the Talking Heads salon in Alford on Saturday June 22.

The money raised will be donated to Clic Sargent, a leading cancer charity for children and their families.

Callie’s mother, Steph, told the Leader: “The entire community was affected by Keira’s passing, which is why we have chosen to donate all monies raised to Clic Sargent in Keira’s memory.”

Meanwhile, Callie’s cut hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

The hair will be donated in support of Callie’s family friend, Chris Crome, who battled Ewing’s sarcoma when he was 11 years old.

Thankfully, Chris is now a healthy 17 year old, having been in remission for over four and a half years.

Steph said she is ‘incredibly proud’ of her daughter, and thanked Tess and Becky at the Talking Heads salon for offering their space and time for free.

• Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cutsforkeira to find out more and make a donation.