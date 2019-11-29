Sutton on Sea man will become ‘the youngest person to write and perform in a West End play’

A former Sutton on Sea man is set to become the youngest person to both write and act in the same West End play in the modern era, as his debut play premieres next month – and he wants you to come along!

Will Charlton has written and will star in ‘Sunday, Bloody Sunday’ at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, with the first performance due to take place on Monday December 9.

Will Charlton

Will, 24, grew up in Sutton on Sea and attended Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Alford, before going on to study Performing Arts at Grimsby College.

He was accepted into drama school at the age of 18, and moved down to London to train as an actor.

He has since gone on to work an actor on films such as Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kill Your Friends, and he has now turned to writing.

Will told the Leader: “My play focuses on mental health; encouraging people to be open with themselves, and acknowledging if and when they need someone to talk to.

“The show opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, which has housed some of the country’s most beloved actors, most recently Tom Hiddlestone and Sir Ian McKellen.

“It’s a privilege to join a list of such talented and accomplished professionals, and when ‘Sunday, Bloody Sunday’ makes it’s West End debut, I will become the youngest person to both write and act in the same play on a West End stage in the modern era.”

Will continued: “I am extremely proud to be where I’m from and it would mean an awful lot to have the support of my hometown and the rest of the local area which I hold dearly.

“I hope by way of sharing the news, so many familiar faces will come and see the show – for without whom, I wouldn’t have the opportunities I have today.”

Several complimentary tickets are available for the performance on December 9, and these can be reserved on a first-come-first-served basis.

Further tickets will be available to purchase through the theatre’s box office.

Call 0844 871 7622 to book your tickets for the show.

• What is the play all about?

‘Sunday, Bloody Snday’ is described as a two act play - both in format and in nature.

The plot follows Ixion, the son of an artist who wanted to give him a name nobody else had, as he goes through the most poignant moments of his life, whilst trying to wrap his head around marriage, religion – and himself.

His memories span over six years, whilst all coming to a head as he deals with the fallout of one wild weekend and one fatal night.

The play is a black comedy turned tragedy about what goes on inside one’s head, and where the line is between whimsical vanity and the signs of something far more serious.