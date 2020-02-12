Sutton on Sea’s Colonnade plans are revealed!

The proposed Colonnade redevelopment in Sutton on Sea has today (Wednesday) been unveiled to the public for the first time.

As reported in last week’s Leader, the design - which accommodates key feedback from previous community consultations - will introduce a range of new uses and attractions to increase footfall for local traders across the year. The proposed features include:

• A ‘bridge’ between the garden level and the promenade level, incorporating a lift as well as stairs, so that it will work for everyone;

• Create a ‘look-out’ or ‘observatory’ to take advantage of the sea view and easily accessed from the gardens;

• Create an interesting and attractive new sea-facing venue (café, bar, restaurant);

• Gallery space for a constantly changing series of exhibitions; something to keep bringing people back to see what’s on;

• Alternative uses for the bowling greens, with suggestions including a covered outdoor performance area;

• Retention of the paddling pool area;

• Installation of replacement beach huts to be built with versatility in mind, both in terms of usage and location/re-location out of season.

Some of the beach huts could be ‘dual purpose’ to allow them to be used as mini-shops for events (such as Christmas Market).

The full plans are due to be published online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/colonnade from 6.30pm tonight, once today’s community feedback event has concluded.

