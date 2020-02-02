Sutton on Sea’s wishing well to support Air Ambulance

A Sutton on Sea resident has unveiled a local wishing well to help raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Steve Tandy, who volunteers for the charity, unveiled the wishing well alongside the Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea, Councillor Carl Tebbutt; former president of the Old Fossils Gentlemen’s Club, Michael Wellby; and the town crier, Dave Summers.

The wishing well, located outside the Bacchus Hotel in Sutton on Sea, hopes to see generous donations from members of the public who want to make a wish (or two) throughout the year to help boost funds for the life-saving ‘Ambucopter’ service.

Steve said: “On behalf of all at the charity, I would like to express my gratitude and personal thanks to past president Michael Wellby and the proprietor of the Bacchus Hotel, David Smith, for supporting the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance as their chosen charity for 2020.

“Every penny raised will help the helicopter and crew save many more lives across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. The charity needs to raise more funds than ever as they prepare to launch a 24-hour service, meaning that the medical crew can respond to emergencies whenever they are needed.”

Since airlifting their first patient over 25 years ago, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has provided a life-saving helicopter emergency medical service for communities across the two counties.

To date, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has been called out to over 20,500 patients who are suffering from some of the most devastating injuries and illnesses.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance receives no direct Government funding, and relies solely on the support of the communities to raise the funds needed to keep their helicopter in the air, responding to an average of 1,000 potentially life-saving missions, each one costing around £2,500.

To find out more about the service, visit ambucopter.org.uk.