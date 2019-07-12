Teen’s charity fun day in memory of Yarburgh grandmother

A Louth teenager is preparing to hold a charity fundraiser in memory of her grandmother, who died just four weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November 2017.

Elesha Howarth, 18, has taken the lead in organising the upcoming fundraising event at The King’s Head pub, in Mercer Row, Louth, to raise as much money as possible for Pancreatic Cancer UK in memory of her beloved grandmother Kim Hopper.

Elesha Howarth

As reported previously, Kim tragically passed away at the age of 61 just four weeks after being diagnosed with the disease back in November 2017, leaving her long term partner Chris - who she married just one week before her death - devastated.

The fundraising event at The King’s Head will take place on Sunday July 28, from 12.30pm until closing time.

There will be live music, a sponsored head shave and chest wax, and some celebrity guest appearances - which are still being kept under wraps at the time of going to press.

On top of all that, there will also be a huge prize raffle, with around £40,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

The top prize will be some executive tickets to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United Football Club in action, plus many other prizes including meals out, rounds of golf, and much more.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the day, and there is no admission fee.

Raffle tickets are already on sale, and can be bought from Mr Chips of Louth.

Elesha told the Leader: “I have always wanted to do something like this, because so many people are affected.

“Losing my Nan was very hard, as she was a really big part of my life. She was always so caring towards others.

“I was really shocked when she was diagnosed, and losing her was very hard. I hope this will carry on her legacy of putting others before herself, and help her to live on.”

Any individual or business that would like to donate a prize should email elesha.howarth1@gmail.com.