Teenagers create lasting legacy at Louth’s Trinity Centre

A group of teenagers from the Louth and Mablethorpe areas have battled the blistering sunshine to carry out a major renovating of the gardens around Louth’s Trinity Centre.

National Citizen Service (NCS) team mentors Rhiannon Walters and Simon Fravigar-Quinton led the group of six teenagers in the project which saw the removal of weeds and planting of flower beds, cleaning of headstones, the creation of an outdoor area for quiet reflection, and painting a room inside the building.

Members of the group doing the hard work in last Thursday's blazing heat.

The group consists of Reece Mee, Leal Thomas, Dan Squires, Lauren Skeath, Edward Ruddock and Caleb Griffin, who all live in or near Louth, and were proud to make a different to this focal point within the town.

The Leader spoke to the group and their mentors last Thursday - while the team persevered with their work on one of the hottest days Lincolnshire has ever seen.

Team mentor Simon said: “We’ve had some plants donated generously from the market, so we had a look through at what would look nice and would be ‘low maintenance’ for the centre.

“The guys put forward their ideas, with support from the Trinity Centre, and we just want to make it look nicer for when people come in.”

NCS team member Leal Thomas said: “The scheme has been great for meeting new people, and gives me the opportunity to help out.”

Reece Mee added: “It will definitely be nice to make a difference, and it will be good for us to be able to see it in the future.

“I would definitely recommend doing the NCS!”

Lauren Skeath, who was in charge of de-weeding and tidying up a grave area behind the Trinity Centre alongside Caleb Griffin, said: “If we can clean this area properly and respectfully, it will be quite nice for people visiting.”

The group held a cake sale at Louth Hospital on Monday to raise funds, and there will also be a coffee morning at the Trinity Centre this Friday (August 2) from 10.30am. Go along and offer your support.

• To find out more about the NCS, visit www.ncsyes.co.uk.