Tetney bungalows for sale - with free golf membership on offer

An open weekend will take place on May 4-5 for six new bungalows in Tetney - and whoever snaps up one of the properties will also receive a couples’ golf membership to run for five years, worth over £5,000!

The six bungalow development, in Station Road, is situated within the beautiful setting and greenery of Tetney golf course and accessed via the club’s main entrance.

One of the new homes in Tetney.

Early buyers of the homes - built and finished by local company ASP Builders - will qualify for the additional golf club membership bonus.

A spokesman for Crofts Estate Agents said: “This beautiful semi-rural setting creates a perfect retirement retreat or an ideal purchase for a professional seeking an attractive low-maintenance home and - with prices starting from just £175,000 - this really is an opportunity not to be missed.

“This is an exclusive development of just six bungalows in an idyllic and peaceful setting - so interested parties are advised to be quick.”

An open weekend will take place on Saturday and Sunday (May 4-5), between 11am and 3pm on both days.

Part of the view over the golf course.

For more information, or to book your appointment to view, call Crofts Estate Agents on 01472 200666.