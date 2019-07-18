Thai buffet to raise funds for Mablethorpe Carnival

A delicious Thai buffet will be held at a Mablethorpe pub next week to support the town’s upcoming carnival.

The fresh, traditionally cooked buffet will be held at ‘The Louth’ pub in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, from 7.30pm next Friday (July 26).

Tickets for the ‘one night only’ event cost £10 each, and can be purchased at ‘The Louth’ and the Coastal Centre in Victoria Road.

All proceeds will go towards the Mablethorpe Carnival, in association with The Boatshed charity.

The Carnival will return in September, following a successful return last autumn after a 14 year absence.