The Ark's dog re-homing figures drop after noise abatement notice

The Ark Animal Rescue and Retirement Home in North Somercotes has revealed that there has been a 'noticeable' decline in the number of dogs being re-homed in the last six months, which the owners believe to be a result of the controversial noise abatement order imposed upon them

Today (Friday), an Ark spokesman said: "Since the noise abatement order was served on us, our dog re-homing figures have gone down noticeably from 124 during the relevant six months last year down to 85 during the corresponding months this year.

"This, we believe, is because we’re unable to show people down the kennels in order to reduce barking, but we’re still happy to show people details of all our dogs and bring any out on request to meet prospective adopters.

"This isn’t something we’re doing by choice, but have had it forced upon us, so please still ask to meet our dogs – ring or email for an appointment."

The Ark can be contacted by calling 01507 358140 or visiting https://arkanimalrescue.co.uk.