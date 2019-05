Lincolnshire folk duo ‘The BellApple Boys’ will perform a lunchtime show in Louth on Wednesday afternoon (May 29).

The duo - which features Paul Bellamy and Dick Appleton and - will perform at the Conoco Rooms above Louth Library from 12.45pm until 1.30pm.

This will be preceded by lunch, which will be served from around 11.30am.

The BellApple Boys are well known for their wonderful musicianship and humour.

Visit https://allegroappassionato.webs.com for further information.