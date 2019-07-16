The ‘Seaside Sizzlers’ from Sutton on Sea enjoy steam rail visit

Ladies group, the Seaside Sizzlers’, met for a fun day out at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway on Sunday.

The ‘Seaside Sizzlers’ are members of the Sutton on Sea chapter of The Red Hat Society, an international society of women that was founded in 1998 for women age 50 plus, but it is now open to women of all ages.

Its main purpose is to provide women with opportunities for pleasant social interaction, both for reconnecting with old friends and making new ones.

Members are known as ‘Red Hatters’ and wear their distinctive red hats and matching purple attire to all functions.

The Sutton on Sea group meets once a month and organises fun activities.

This month it was a ride on a steam train, and in August they will be heading to the races at Market Rasen.

Visit www.redhatsociety.com for more information.