The show must go on! Panto raises £4,000 for good causes

The League of Friends of Louth Hospital has received a generous £3,000 cheque following a successful sold-out pantomime in the town.

For the seventh year running, Louth County Hospital staff volunteered their time and effort to put on a fantastic panto earlier this month.

Panto members present a cheque to Nicky Clarkson, from Ayscough Hall

This year’s show was Robinson Crusoe, with seven performances taking place between January 6-11, and some of the best audience numbers the cast has seen.

Geoff Tutty, treasurer for the League of Friends, told the Leader: “The trustees are extremely grateful for the considerable time and effort committed by those involved in putting on the pantomime, and for the generous donation made to the League each year.

“The donations contribute greatly towards the ongoing work carried out by the League in funding the purchase of equipment requested by the various departments at the hospital. The trustees would also like to thank Parkinson’s Fish and Chip shop, Pocklington’s Bakery, Salon 37, and Wilkin Chapman for providing financial sponsorship for the pantomime and for their continued support.”

The panto has donated over £20,000 to the League over the last seven years, and the latest donation will help fund ‘track and trace’ equipment at the Urology Department.

Ayscough Hall, in Lee Street, also received a £1,000 cheque as a gesture of thanks for hosting the pantomime, after the usual venue – the Louth Hospital Social Club – was closed after a major fire in October, which also destroyed the panto’s props and backdrops.

Nicky Clarkson, treasurer of trustees as Ayscough Hall, said: “We are so pleased that they were able to convert the venue in time, and smash their target.

“Their donation will help us enormously, so thank you so much, and well done!