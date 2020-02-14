Tonight: Producers parts at Horncastle theatre auditions

For the first time in a number of years Horncastle Theatre Company is staging a musical - and now is your chance to get involved.

Auditions will be held at the Lion Theatre tonight, Friday February 14, at 7.30pm and tomorrow, Saturday February 15, at 3pm, and are open to all, not just current theatre company members.

The show will be directed by Dominic Hinkins and performances will take place on July 8, 9, 10 and 11.

The Producers! is the laugh-a-second tale of two hapless Broadway producers, Bialystock and Bloom, with a whole ensemble of chorus parts and other roles available too.

For more information visit the theatre website at horncastletheatre.co.uk