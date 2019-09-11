Top Gear team takes a break in Louth ahead of filming at Cadwell Park

Members of the ‘Top Gear’ team were spotted at a Louth petrol station at lunchtime today (Wednesday) on their way to film at Cadwell Park.

Laura Allen spotted Top Gear presenter Chris Harris walking across the car park at the Shell garage shortly before midday.

Top Gear presenter Chris Harris (left) was spotted walking back towards his car at the Shell petrol station in Louth earlier today. (Photo supplied by Laura Allen). HIPjyOwLINvHXoLhFXQ3

Meanwhile, Wayne Crawford snapped a picture of Formula 1 legend Damon Hill travelling alongside Chris, while a television crew travelled in convoy.

Laura said the crew were seen filming on the A16 Louth Bypass, heading in the direction of Cadwell Park - which was listed as ‘closed’ today.

When approached by the Leader, a Cadwell Park spokesman said: “Sounds like there are some serious sleuths around!

“I can confirm that we’ve got the Top Gear team at Cadwell Park today but that’s as much as I can reveal.

TV cameras were spotted in the back of this vehicle, alongside members of the Top Gear team, as they headed out of Louth towards Cadwell Park. (Photo supplied by Laura Allen) sSLvz0dvGAzxueE4ttnR

“Keep an eye on the guys’ social media for a few hints...”

The spokesman added that it’s a closed venue, and there is no public access at Cadwell Park today.

It has not been confirmed whether any other Top Gear presenters or special guests were travelling alongside Chris and Damon today.

• Did you spot the celebrities in Louth or near Cadwell Park today? Send in your photos to james.silcocks@jpimedia.co.uk.