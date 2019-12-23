Tragic death of woman, 88, in house fire in Alford

Fire safety teams say they will be supporting the community over Christmas after the tragic death of an 88-year-old woman in a house fire in Alford.

Emergency services were called to the property in Hamilton Road, about 8pm on Saturday evening.

The house was occupied by a couple in their eighties and, tragically an 88-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 84-year-old husband was not seriously injured and after treatment is now staying with friends.

A forensic examination of the house has taken place by fire and police investigators but it is not thought there are any suspicious circumstances.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Dan Quinn tweeted: "Our thoughts are with all those involved in this tragic incident.

"Our Fire Safety teams and crews will be in the area over the Christmas period to support the community during this difficult time."