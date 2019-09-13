Tributes pour in for ‘beautiful angel’ Demi

Hundreds of tributes have poured in for Louth girl Demi Knight, 12, who sadly passed away this morning (Friday) following her long battle with cancer.

Family friend, Fay Sugden, shared the tragic news with the youngster’s supporters on the ‘Demi’s Warriors’ Facebook page this morning.

Demi Knight with her mum, Mel.

Demi had been battling brain cancer, for the second time, since March 2018 - but her condition had sadly deteriorated over the last seven months.

Fay posted: “At 7.50am this morning, Demi Knight, the bravest most courageous little girl I’ve ever had the honour of knowing, took her final breath at home in her Mummy’s arms and made her final journey up to Heaven.

“The family have asked for privacy at the most difficult time of their lives and we ask you all to respect this and not to contact them.

“Fly high Demi, it’s time for you to spread your wings and play amongst the rainbows.”

Within minutes, hundreds of people had already shared their tributes to Demi, and offered their condolences to her family.

Melissa Atkin posted: “Absolutely heartbreaking, such sad news. She was so brave and fought a great fight, rest in peace Demi.

“Thoughts, love and hugs are with Mel and family at this incredibly sad time.”

Maria Chilvers said: “I’m so sorry Mel and family, and God bless you Demi - what a beautiful little girl, and now the biggest brightest angel in Heaven.

Marjorie Hutchinson said: “I am so sorry for your loss. Demi, you fought for so long, now it’s time for you to rest.

“To your mom and family my condolences. RIP Demi. Fly with the angels and watch over your mom, siblings, and your grandparents.”

Mark Marx added: “You cannot control everything in this life but you gave your girl all the love and support that she could have ever asked for.

“Nobody and no circumstance will ever take that truth away. Now she is free from pain and will live forever in your hearts until you meet again.

“I wish you all the best, you are truly inspiring people.”

Demi’s family would like to thank everyone who has given them their support at this difficult time.